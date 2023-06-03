An Iranian was quoted as saying that “the countries of the region have realized today that only cooperation among them can achieve security for the region.”

He gave no details about the coalition, which he said would be formed soon.

Iran has recently sought to mend its strained relations with several Gulf states.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran ended seven years of hostility under a deal brokered by China, and stressed the need for regional stability and economic cooperation.

Irani said that the coalition also includes the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan and India.

The UAE resumed official relations with Iran last year.