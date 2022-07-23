DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran said on Saturday its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel before they could carry out sabotage and “terrorist operations”, state media reported.

The announcement made by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence came amid heightened tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran’s nuclear program.

“Members of this network were in contact with the spy agency Mossad (of Israel) through a neighboring country and entered Iran from the Kurdistan region (of Iraq) with advanced equipment and strong explosives,” the ministry said in a statement. publicized by the state media.

The Israeli prime minister’s office, which oversees the Mossad, declined to comment.

Iran often accuses its enemies or rivals abroad, such as Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia, of trying to destabilize the country.

The Intelligence Ministry did not say how many people were arrested and did not disclose their nationality. The network planned “unprecedented acts of sabotage and terrorist operations in sensitive locations,” the statement said, without elaborating.

This month, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weapons. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful and denies it is seeking nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by the Dubai newsroom)