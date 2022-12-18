Iran said on Sunday it did not need anyone’s “permission” to develop its relations with Russia, after the United States expressed alarm over what it considers a “large-scale military association” between Tehran and Moscow.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with its national interests […] acts independently in the management of its foreign affairs and does not ask anyone for permission to do so,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

Ukraine and Western countries that support it accuse Russia of using Iranian-made drones in its attacks in Ukraine. Iran acknowledged that it had supplied drones to Moscow, but assured that these deliveries took place before the offensive in the former Soviet republic, although this earned it a series of Western sanctions.

On December 9, the White House warned of a deepening “large-scale military association” between Tehran and Moscow.

John Kirby, spokesman for the US government’s National Security Council, indicated that, in exchange for supplying drones, Russia was “offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support”, which, according to him, ” transforms their relationship into a full defense association”.

A “nefarious” collaboration for Ukraine, Iran’s neighboring countries and “the international community”, according to Washington.

“Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, including defense cooperation, is based on common interests. […] and it’s not against any third country,” said Kanani, who called Kirby’s comments “part of the American propaganda war against Iran.”