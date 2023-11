Iran denies direct involvement in the conflict, but has threatened to enter the war to “protect Palestinian civilians”, through statements by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said on Friday (10) that Israel’s escalation of violence against Palestinian civilians in Gaza will “inevitably” lead to an expansion of the conflict.

Abdollahian said he has received reports from authorities in the region that the Israeli Army is carrying out airstrikes near several hospitals in the enclave.

“Due to the expanding intensity of the war against the civilian residents of Gaza, the expansion of the scope of the war has become inevitable,” said the minister during a conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera newspaper that an Israeli strike hit the outside of the city’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, resulting in several casualties, but he did not provide any details about the episode and international agencies were unable to confirm the allegation.

This week, the Israeli government issued a statement denouncing the existence of Hamas military centers beneath hospitals, clinics and schools in Gaza. “While the world sees neighborhoods with schools, hospitals, scout groups, playgrounds and mosques, Hamas sees an opportunity for exploration,” the Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Iran has been one of the main supporters of the atrocities of the Palestinian militia, since the entry of terrorists into Israeli territory on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, the kidnapping of children and the elderly, in addition to a series of other crimes. Despite this, the Persian country denies any direct involvement in the conflict.

The Iranian regime also has close relations with the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which has increased its attacks on the border with the State of Israel.