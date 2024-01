Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said his country could stop further attacks in the Middle East if Israel ends its war in the Gaza Strip. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said on Wednesday (17) that the end of the war in the Gaza Strip would end the current crisis in the Middle East, including attacks by Houthi rebels against commercial ships in the Red Sea. .

“The solution to this entire conflict is the end of the war in Gaza,” said Abdollahian, during an interview with journalist Fareed Zakaria at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “The security of the Red Sea is linked to what happens in Gaza and everyone will suffer if Israel's 'crimes' in the Strip do not stop,” accused the head of Iranian diplomacy.

“All fronts will remain active,” he said, referring to the Houthi rebels, but also to the repeated attacks by pro-Iran Iraqi militias against US positions in that country and in Syria, in addition to clashes between Hezbollah and Israel in border with Lebanon.

The chancellor also stated that war is not the answer and held Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu responsible for the regional crisis. “Netanyahu believes that war is the solution. If the US stops supporting Israel, Netanyahu will not be able to maintain the war for even 10 minutes,” he said.

Iran leads the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance formed by organizations such as Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels and the terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, among other militias.

Tehran celebrated the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, which left 1,200 dead, and since then has repeatedly warned about the possibility of its allies opening other battlefronts if the bombings against Gaza, where more than 24,000 have already died, do not cease. Palestinians, according to local authorities.