(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday the arrests of UK-linked citizens reflected Britain’s “destructive role” in recent protests in the Islamic Republic.

Iran has accused Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting unrest by protesters in the country, one of the most persistent challenges to the ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Asked about Sunday’s announcement in Tehran of the arrest of seven UK-linked people, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said: “Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, have played an unconstructive role in relation to recent developments in Iran.

“Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the seven, including some with dual nationality, had been arrested over anti-government protests that have rocked the country for more than three months.

The British Foreign Office said it was seeking more information from Iranian authorities on reports that dual British and Iranian nationals had been arrested.

Tehran’s allegations of foreign involvement in the protests have been accompanied by the arrest of dozens of dual nationals, part of an official narrative designed to deflect responsibility from the Iranian leadership.

Although human rights groups say about 18,500 people were arrested during the unrest, government officials say most have been released. The head of the judiciary in Tehran said on Monday that 83% of those detained in the capital had been released, the official IRNA news agency reported.

