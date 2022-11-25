In the first match, where Iran lost to England 6-2, the players had fallen silent as the stadium’s speakers blared their country’s anthem. From the stands, the Iranian fans applauded this gesture, which was an endorsement of the wave of protests unleashed last September in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, after her arrest for not wearing well. the islamic veil Masha, like so many others, fought for the expansion of women’s rights in that Islamic republic of the Persian Gulf. At least 326 protesters died in that repression of the movement.

The Team Melli sing the regime’s anthem while Voria Ghafouri is imprisoned. Voria is an Iranian football player who stood with the people of Iran. Voria have honor. #وریا_غفوری pic.twitter.com/mIKFDi7qLX — Shahram🌞🦁≠ (@BehdinEran) November 25, 2022

The tears of an iranian during the iran national anthem#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/LpbTXp3Otv — Hosniye 🇮🇷 (@Itshosniye) November 25, 2022

In the stands something else happened. A woman held up a T-shirt with the number 22 and Amini’s name on it. Next to her, a man held a banner that read: “Woman life freedom.” Quickly, security personnel removed their emblems.

Outside the stadium, fans who support the current government and fans who oppose and support the protests in Iran clashed in the streets.