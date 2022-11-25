This Friday the 25th, Iran played its second match of the World Cup in Qatar, where it beat Wales 2-0. But beyond the result, whether or not to sing the anthem was the question. Because the World Cups are screens and windows to cover what happens in the shadows, the host countries know this, but under the spotlight those shadows escape and are projected even more powerful.
In the first match, where Iran lost to England 6-2, the players had fallen silent as the stadium’s speakers blared their country’s anthem. From the stands, the Iranian fans applauded this gesture, which was an endorsement of the wave of protests unleashed last September in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, after her arrest for not wearing well. the islamic veil Masha, like so many others, fought for the expansion of women’s rights in that Islamic republic of the Persian Gulf. At least 326 protesters died in that repression of the movement.
The Iranian players have freedom of action on the part of their coach, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz. During the week leading up to the first game, team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh stated that the dressing room would collectively decide whether or not to sing the anthem.. For his part, Jahanbakhsh, a Feyenoord player, also maintained that celebrating or not celebrating a goal during the World Cup would be a personal choice. When Mehdi Taremi scored both goals, he barely celebrated.
Today was different. The eleven players who came out onto the field to face Wales sang the anthem and received loud booing from their fans from the stands. some cried What happened? Iran national team striker Mehdi Taremi said a few days ago that they were in Qatar to play soccer. “We are not under pressure,” he said. The truth is that within the same campus positions coexist. The majority does not support the current regime of Ebrahim Raisi, who from his government ordered the repression of the demonstrations. But today they sang the hymn and also celebrated the goals.
In the stands something else happened. A woman held up a T-shirt with the number 22 and Amini’s name on it. Next to her, a man held a banner that read: “Woman life freedom.” Quickly, security personnel removed their emblems.
Outside the stadium, fans who support the current government and fans who oppose and support the protests in Iran clashed in the streets.
#Iran #sang #anthem #World #Cup #protests #boos #tears
Leave a Reply