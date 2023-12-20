Iran, Samira Sabzian, the former child bride, sentenced

Was Samira Sabzian hanged at dawnone child bride who had been in prison in Iran for about ten years and had been sentenced to capital punishment for having killed her husband. According to what was reported by ANSA, the Norwegian-based NGO Iran Human Rights reports it. “Samira was the victim of a apartheid of gender, wedding as a child And Domestic violencetoday she is the victim of the murderous machine of an incompetent and corrupt regime”, the director of the NGO, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, wrote on Since then he has been in prison.

READ ALSO: The child bride. “My name is Nojoom, I'm 10 years old and I want a divorce” – Photo –

Subscribe to the newsletter

