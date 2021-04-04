Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured that his country will not have a conversation “neither directly nor indirectly” with the Americans in Vienna, despite the fact that the five remaining nations that signed the 2015 nuclear agreement had offered themselves as mediators. to try to get the United States back to the deal and for Iran to meet nuclear production limits again.

The most important attempt so far to get the United States to return to the nuclear pact and to recommit Iran to comply with it seems increasingly difficult to fulfill.

Since last Friday, the powers that sign the pact – the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia – offered themselves as mediators for Iran and the United States to have indirect talks. This is that although officials from all countries will be next Tuesday, April 6, in Vienna, Austria; the US and Iranian governments will not meet in the same room, but will negotiate through the other countries.

Initially, the Joe Biden Administration recognized that this attempt was a “step forward” and was willing to participate. Iran was more cautious in calling a meeting between the two governments “unnecessary”. And this Sunday he finished closing the door.

“In Vienna, we will not have talks with the Americans, directly or indirectly,” said Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister who will travel to Austria as part of the Iranian delegation. Araghchi ratified that they will only talk with the 4 + 1 countries, that is, the four that are in the UN Security Council (China, Russia, the United Kingdom and France) and with Germany, all signatories of the nuclear agreement.

“If the 4 + 1 countries succeed in persuading the United States by whatever means they know of, we are not concerned with how they will do it, we will act accordingly. The talks with 4 + 1 in Vienna will be completely technical, “added the Iranian deputy minister.

The reason why Araghchi ruled out the possibility of an indirect conversation and why he says that the dialogues will only be technical is because Iran remains firm in its position that the United States first has to lift all the sanctions it has against the Iranian country. and then think about Iran once again complying with the nuclear pact it signed in 2015.

Iran rejects US phased plan to return to nuclear deal

That has been the condition of Iran for a few years now and it has not changed it despite statements by the United States. In his presidential campaign for the White House, Joe Biden promised that he would return to the North American country to the nuclear agreement from which Donald Trump dissociated himself in 2018. And now that he is in the Presidency, his Administration suggested a step-by-step plan.

In fact, US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter indicated that the talks in Vienna would focus on "the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take to return to compliance with the nuclear agreement" and on "the steps of relief from sanctions "that the United States applies on Iran.







But the Persian government rejected this idea outright and reiterated, once again, that the only condition they will accept is that Washington lift all sanctions immediately. “We do not have a step-by-step plan nor do we accept such a plan (…) We believe that there is only one step and that is that the United States must eliminate all sanctions that were re-imposed during the era of Mr. Trump against us, or those that they were recently imposed, ”said Araghchi.

The sanctions the vice minister refers to are those that the United States has imposed since 2018, when the rules of the game changed.

These are the sanctions that the United States reactivated against Iran

The nuclear deal, called Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, had two great objectives. On the one hand, Iran promised that its nuclear program would be “exclusively peaceful” and therefore agreed to put limits on its ability to produce, for example, atomic weapons. In return, the UN Security Council – including the United States – lifted all sanctions against Iran, the same ones that have contributed to suffocating the Persian economy.

Both parties complied with the agreement until 2018. In May of that year, the Government of Donald Trump withdrew his country from the international pact and in November reactivated all the sanctions it had against Iran and that had been suspended by the nuclear agreement. Thus, the United States sanctioned 50 Iranian banks and more than 700 people mainly related to the shipping industry.

In addition, he again prohibited any American company or person from selling to him “directly or indirectly”Technology and services to Iran or have any kind of transaction with the Iranian Government.

“These are the toughest sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran and will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy, such as energy, shipping and shipbuilding, and the financial sectors,” he declared at the time. the US Department of the Treasury.

But the blows didn’t stop there. In September 2020, the US government made an unprecedented decision to unilaterally reactivate the sanctions that the Security Council had against Iran. In other words, it again imposed the economic punishments that had been suspended with the nuclear pact without consulting the other four member countries of the highest UN body.

Also, Washington told all UN member countries to comply with the restrictions and threatened them with “consequences” by the US government if they did not comply, as then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

We will not hesitate to enforce our sanctions, and we expect all Member States to fully comply with their obligations under these re-imposed restrictions.



The powers of the Security Council did not delay in answering. France and the United Kingdom signed a statement with Germany in which they assured that the imposition by the United States had no legal effect. For their part, China and Russia rejected the unilateral decision and supported Iran.

But even if that decision did not have a legal consequence, on the political level the nuclear pact was already affected and the consequences were seen with the arms race of Iran. Since 2019, the Iranian government promised that it would exceed the threshold of the nuclear agreement, which set a cap of 300 kg of enriched uranium. This is the fundamental component to be able to produce nuclear energy and create nuclear weapons.

Not only did he keep his promise but he also exceeded the percentage of purity allowed by the international pact. Although the threshold is 3.67%, some of the enriched uranium that Iran is producing is 20% pure. It needs to be 90% to use the element in military activities. In other words, the Persian country is producing highly enriched uranium at a faster rate than was foreseen by the agency and by Iranian laws itself, as specified in the most recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ultimately, both the sanctions that the United States reactivated and the acceleration of nuclear production by Iran are those that have torpedoed compliance with the international pact. Now, the parties are trying to return to the table to negotiate a return to the nuclear agreement, although as the latest statements show it will not be an easy road to travel.

