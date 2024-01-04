“On the day commemorating the killing of the terrorist leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, Qasem Soleimani, two explosions occurred, according to some sources as many as four, causing the death of over 100 people and wounding as many. While the regime's media immediately spread the news, the first inconsistencies emerged almost simultaneously. Different sources report a varying number of explosions, some suggesting the use of bombs hidden in backpacks, while others mention the explosion of gas cylinders.” Ashkan Rostami, member of the Constitutional Party of Iran and political director of the Anahità Association, underlines this in a note, according to which “the rapid disclosure of precise details by the regime's media, which presumably draws directly on government intelligence information , raises questions about the timeliness and reliability of the information. This raises suspicions about the possibility that the regime already knew about the events before they occurred, indicating possible internal involvement in organizing such attacks.”

“Of course, responsibility was immediately placed on Israel and subsequently on opposition groups. However, this appears to follow an established media tactic of the regime, which consists in creating such events and then blaming the opposition. A recent example of this strategy emerged with the spread of false news regarding an alleged terrorist attack in Shiraz at the Shahecheragh mausoleum”, claims Rostami, according to whom “the Islamic Republic seems intent on perpetuating the narrative that the opposition to the regime is not at all peaceful, but composed of terrorist elements. This narrative pattern has already occurred in another episode last year, when a similar news was released. The intent behind this strategy is twofold: first, to present the opposition as a security threat national and regional stability; second, to portray Kurdish, Baloch or Arab separatist groups as agents aiming to fragment Iran into smaller states.”

“A convincing reason to believe that today's explosions are the result of internal work by the regime is the strategic choice of targets – he concludes – It is clear that the main objective of these explosions was to hit civilians participating in a demonstration in favor of regime. Such an attack, which provides no strategic advantage to Israel and which makes no sense to the peaceful opposition, appears to serve only the interests of the regime itself. Targeting defenseless civilians allows the regime to once again present itself as a victim of terrorism, further fueling its narrative of oppression and external threat.”