In Iran “the regime will fall”, now it’s no longer a question of if, but of when, “better sooner than later”. The current phase is that of a “non-violent challenge to the regime until it collapses”, which will be followed by “a transitional government” in which Reza Pahlavi he is ready to play “a coordination role in the process that will lead to a future democracy”, but “in a totally neutral way”. Heir of the Shah of Persia deposed 44 years ago by the Ayatollah regime and exiled to the West since he was 17, in an interview with Adnkronos he speaks of a role that “is not institutional, political, or monarchical”, but of “coordination with activists inside and outside Iran to fill the void that will be created” and which will lead to a new Iran. A country in which, ”to have a guaranteed democratic future”, there must be ”the separation between government and religion, which is the basis of all democracies, from Japan to Canada”.

The crown prince says he is ready to take the field also recalling that ”my role is now”, that ”young people see me as a figure capable of creating national unity”. Having arrived in Italy for what is his first official visit, Reza Pahlavi claims that “the quickest way to bring down the regime is through a prolonged general strike” which “is what we are beginning to see right now”.

Recounting that he was at the Munich Security Conference, “the first where no representative of the regime had been invited”, the crown prince affirms that now “my role is to communicate” and play a “coordinating role between the organizations of the opposition inside and outside Iran” to understand how to bring down the regime, but also “to collaborate with jurists, lawyers, economists and entrepreneurs to organize the transition phase, the first 100 days which will be very important” after the fall of the regime, also thinking of “an economic road map”. Because “a policy of maximum pressure with economic sanctions is fine”, but “it is also necessary to have a policy of maximum support”.

What the Tehran regime wants to do, Pahlavi argues, is “isolate Iran like North Korea” for which it would be “strategic for activists to have access to the internet that they don’t haveso they can communicate with the rest of the world.”

From this point of view, it is ”very important”, she explains, that ”the revolution launched by women has led to a change in relations between the secular democratic opposition and the West” which has finally understood that ”there is no can find a solution if you talk to whoever is part of the problem”. Today in Iran there is “the Mahsa generation”, that when he “looks at the free world abroad, he knows what he wants and what the regime denies”. These are ”young Iranians who they are not afraid to risk their lives, to be arrested, to have metal pellets shot in the eye” by the Teheran police. Young people who ”unlike when I was a teenager, who respected very observant people like my grandmother, they are fed up with a religion that prevents them from being free”. There are therefore “many of those who are now converting to Christianity”, even if in Iran “they risk the death penalty for this”. But “they are not afraid to be seen with the cross around their necks, they also wear it when they are hanged”.

Yet “in the last 44 years the biggest problems we have had as opposition to the regime have depended on the fact that many countries in the West have dialogued only with representatives of the regime and there was very little space for formal communication with the secular opposition and democratic”. But”in the last year and a half we have seen the beginning of a change in the view of the western world compared to the Iranian regime, with which contacts were decreasing and where they saw repression” rampant. A “systematic repression implemented by the Islamic regime” and which leads to “injustices, discriminations” that concern anyone who is not in line with the Ayatollah, underlines the prince, citing “women, but also the LGBTQ community, religious minorities, Jews, Christians, Bahais, even Sunni Muslims”.

There growing cooperation between Iran and Russia according to Pahlavi, it is none other than the “last card of the poker game” played by the Tehran regime, which thus shows “all its weakness and despair“, is “the last breath trying to stay strong”, providing the armed forces of Moscow ”with drones to use against the Ukrainians. However, warns the heir of the Shah of Persia, the Iranian regime “may be close to building nuclear weapons. When this will happen, it is not known”, but “the experts have seen that a level of enrichment of uranium capable of making weapons has been reached”.

But ”the most dangerous element”, he underlines, is that this nuclear material is ”in the hands of a regime like the Iranian one” which, for example, ”threatens the existence of Israel” where Pahlavi was last week. But ”nuclear power must not become a distraction” from what is the essence of the problem, the regime, and of the solution, its fall. Because with ”the fall of the regime, a series of problems would immediately fall, such as the conflict between Sunnis and Shiites, precisely that of Israel which shouldn’t worry about a country that wants to cancel it”.

Then the Shah’s heir rolls a appeal to Italian companies operating in Iran, why withdraw from the country, and to civil society, to put pressure on the private sector by boycotting those companies active in the Islamic Republic. ”We don’t want weapons, we do not want a military intervention” that leads to the overthrow of the regime, ”but solidarity with the population who takes to the streets unarmed, who carries out actions of civil disobedience”.

”The Italian companies now present in the country indirectly finance terrorism, support corruption and yes, they will also have some profits, but after the fall of the regime they will have many more, 20 times more”, said the prince in a interview. ”Italian companies must understand that they are not doing good for the Iranian population, because with their presence they only bring more money to the regime which oppresses its citizens more and more and contributes to destroying Iranian society”, continues the Shah’s son of Persia. To convince them, Pahlavi also appeals to civil society. ”The government cannot put pressure on the private sector, but the average Italian who is sympathetic to Iran can, Italian civil society can”, for example by boycotting the products of companies operating in Iran.

A memory goes to Ahmadinejad’s regime, to the green revolution, when ”European companies provided instruments of control that the regime used to spy on citizens”, the opponents, the demonstrators. ”To what extent can it be morally justified?” asks Pahlavi who states ”we want Italian companies to make future investments” in Iran. No Italian company is mentioned, but the prince recalls that Italy ”is one of the countries of the European Union that has the closest relations with the Iranian regime”.