IA member of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been killed in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The man was shot dead in front of his house on Tuesday, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The soldier was the commander of a local Basij unit, the IRGC relief militia, in southern Tehran. Another person was injured in the attack.

Nothing was initially known about the exact background to the act, which Tasnim described as a “terrorist attack”. Mourning ceremonies were held across the country on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the death of influential IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani.

While pro-system supporters revere the IRGC as an elite force, the Guardians of the Revolution have also recently drawn widespread hatred for their role in suppressing anti-system protests that have been going on in the country for more than three months.