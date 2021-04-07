A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Iranian ship Soyuz (not Chavez) suffered “slight damage”, on Tuesday, “due to an explosion” in the Red Sea.

Earlier, a US official confirmed that Israel had informed the United States that its forces had targeted an Iranian ship off Eritrea, pointing out that Tel Aviv had made clear that the attack was in retaliation for Iran’s strikes against Israeli ships.