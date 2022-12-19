Iran responds to accusations by the UN Security Council about the transfer of drones to the Russian Federation in violation of resolution 2231

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani responded to Western accusations about the transfer of drones to Russia and recalled that Tehran’s arms supplies are not prohibited, writes RIA News.

According to him, the transfer of weapons between Iran and Iran is no longer prohibited by resolution 2231, which approved the establishment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. “I would like to touch on the baseless allegations that Iran has handed over unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia, allegedly in violation of Resolution 2231,” he said.

According to the politician, earlier arms deliveries were possible only with the permission of the UN Security Council (SC), but this document ceased to be valid on October 18, 2020. “So, the transfer of weapons to or from Iran no longer applies to resolution 2231,” he stressed.

The politician recalled that, according to paragraph 4a of Annex B of the resolution, UNSC approval was required only “if the exporting state declares that the relevant items can contribute to the development of nuclear weapons delivery systems.” The permanent representative added that Tehran did not convey anything to Moscow regarding this section.

Back in late August, it was reported that Iran sent drones to Russia, presumably Mohajer-6 and Shahed. Then it was about hundreds of UAVs. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow knows nothing about the agreement between Russia and Iran on the production of drones.