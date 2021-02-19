After the meeting between the foreign ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, in which they asked Iran to comply with the agreement in the nuclear agreement signed in July 2015, the Islamic nation responded that the United States must lift all sanctions imposed under the Donald Trump administration.

For the Persians to reverse their actions regarding the nuclear program they are developing and stop violating the 2015 treaty, the United States will have to give in with the lifting of the sanctions it imposed on the Iranian economy.

This was the response of Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who, through his Twitter account, made clear the measures he demands from Washington before resuming talks, now that Joe Biden’s government is willing to start the dialogue again for his eventual return to the pact.

“The United States unconditionally and effectively lifts all sanctions imposed, reimposed, or re-labeled by Trump. Then we will immediately reverse all corrective measures, ”Zarif said on Twitter.

The agreement, signed between Iran and six great powers (the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and China), has weakened since in 2018 the government of former President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw his country from it and re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

Iran’s Dangerous Game When The United States Announces To Return To The Accord

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met virtually with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, who asked the Islamic Republic to fulfill its commitments on reducing uranium enrichment already to continue to allow UN inspections of its nuclear facilities, to save the deal and thus cool global tensions over its atomic ambitions.

“With regard to Iran, E3 and the United States expressed their shared fundamental security interest in defending the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Iran can never develop a nuclear weapon,” the four countries gathered said in a statement.

US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity. We agree. In compliance w / 2231: US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump. We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple: #CommitActMeet – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 19, 2021

The appointment of the European powers and the United States takes place a few days before the deadline imposed by Tehran (February 23) to suspend the so-called Additional Protocol, which allows inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit without prior notice to any Iranian civil or military nuclear plant.

“Instead of sophistry and holding Iran accountable, E3 and the European Union must honor their own commitments and demand an end to Trump’s legacy of economic terrorism against Iran. Our corrective actions are a response to the US and E3 violations. Eliminate the cause if you fear the effect, “said Zarif, through his Twitter account.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas considered that Iran is “playing with fire” with its requests that only hinder a possible return of the American union to the agreement.

In addition, limiting the access of IAEA inspectors is a “dangerous” decision, they said, which may have consequences “especially at this moment of opportunity in the face of a return to diplomacy” with the new US government.

A historic agreement that is on the tightrope

On July 14, 2015, thousands of Iranians signed the pact that their country signed with the great world powers. In the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (PIAC), better known as JCPOA (for its acronym in English), Iran agreed to limit some developments in its nuclear program and dismantle others in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Facade of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in the Gulf port city of Bushehr in Iran. 2019. © Atta Kenare / AFP

This, at the time, meant a departure from the isolation that Iran had been subjected to for decades and the arrival of international investors to the country. However, in 2018, the United States decided to withdraw from the Agreement – a decision by former president Donald Trump – and impose new and worse sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The Americans attacked where it hurts the Persians most, imposing all possible limitations on selling their oil abroad.

Since then, Iran has continued to backtrack on almost all of its commitments such as enriching uranium just below 3.67%, something it was supposed to do for 15 years. Currently, it has already begun to enrich above 20%, which, although still far from the 90% necessary to produce nuclear weapons, has set off international alarms.

Iran has also not complied with respect to not accumulating more than 300 kilos of enriched uranium within the country and not developing new centrifuges to enrich this material.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP