The Iranian mission considered the accusation of Tehran of a plot against Trump to be “baseless and malicious.”

“Trump is a criminal who should be prosecuted and punished in court for ordering the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani,” she said.

The mission explained that Iran has chosen the legal path to bring Trump to justice.

CNN reported, citing informed sources, that the United States had received intelligence information from a source in the past few weeks about an Iranian plot to attempt to assassinate Trump.

The network said there was no indication that the 20-year-old who tried to assassinate Trump on Saturday was connected to the plot.

A network reporter on the X platform, citing a US national security official, said that the Secret Service and the Trump campaign were aware of the plot before the election rally held on Saturday.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told CNN that the agency “recently added protective resources and capabilities to the former president’s security arrangements.”

The device has come under scrutiny in recent days after the suspected gunman was able to reach the roof of a building unhindered and fire directly at Trump, hitting the former president in the ear, killing one bystander and wounding two others.