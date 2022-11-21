Iran carried out attacks on Kurds in Iraq late Sunday night, local authorities in the Iraqi city of Erbil say. The counter-terrorism organization of Iraqi Kurdistan claims that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards “bombed” offices of Kurdish parties in the city. It is the second time in a week that such attacks on targets in Erbil have been carried out by Iran.
