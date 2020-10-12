TEHERAN (dpa-AFX) – Iran has reported a record for the number of corona deaths. According to the Ministry of Health on Monday, 272 patients died of the virus within 24 hours. In the same period there were also over 4200 new infections, said Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari on state television. This means that the number of corona goals since the outbreak of the pandemic at the end of February is currently almost 29,000, and that of those infected is over half a million. Iran has about the same population as Germany.

Those infected also include Vice President Mohammed Bagher Nobacht and nuclear chief Ali-Akbar Salehi, who are under medical care in domestic isolation. The drastic increase in the number of cases in recent weeks has led to bottlenecks in the medical care of corona patients in some large cities. According to the Corona crisis team, hospital beds are also missing in the capital Tehran. Therefore, only corona emergencies should be brought to the hospitals./str/fmb/DP/nas