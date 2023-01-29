Home page politics

Tehran reports an attack with small planes. State media write that the attack was repelled.

Tehran – Iran says it has repelled a drone attack on a military facility in the center of the country. The target of the attack on Sunday night (January 29) was a workshop complex of the Ministry of Defense north of the city of Isfahan, the ministry said, according to the Irna news agency.

One of the drones was therefore destroyed by the air defenses, while two others exploded. The attack reportedly caused minor damage to the roof of a building. But nobody was injured.

The authorities did not provide any further information on the affected military installation. Iran has several nuclear research facilities in the region, including a uranium conversion facility. In April 2021, Tehran announced that production of uranium enriched to 60 percent had started at the Natans site in Isfahan province.

Iran reports drone attack – nuclear deal negotiations are stuck

In recent years, Tehran has accused Israel of several covert actions on Iranian soil, including the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrisadeh. The nuclear physicist was killed in an attack on his car near Tehran in November 2020. Fakhrisadeh was under US sanctions for his role in Iran’s nuclear program when he was killed. Israel has never commented on the killing.

Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal have been stuck for months. The agreement was intended to limit Iran’s nuclear program and ensure that the country would not build nuclear weapons. It was negotiated by the USA, China, Russia, Germany, France, Great Britain and Iran.

However, under the then US President Donald Trump, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and imposed new sanctions on Tehran. As a result, Iran also gradually withdrew from its obligations under the agreement and restricted inspections of its facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). (AFP/frs)