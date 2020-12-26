Revenge for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite al-Quds unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), remains on the agenda, said the deputy commander of the IRGC detachment, Mohammad Hejazi. Reported by Tasnim.

According to Hejazi, the American side has already received “slaps” for the murder of the general. He explained that such “slaps” were the large-scale funeral of Soleimani and Iran’s retaliatory missile strike on the American military base Ain al-Assad.

Hejazi said the next step would be to expel American forces from the region. “These are just slaps in the face, they will face severe revenge,” he said.

Soleimani’s assassination was committed by the US military on January 3, 2020 in Iraqi Baghdad. After that, relations between the countries heated up. In response, on the night of January 8, several American military installations in Iraq were attacked by the Iranian IRGC. After that, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new sanctions.