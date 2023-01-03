And Tasnim Agency reported on Sunday that current and former players were arrested during a mixed party in the city of Damavand, without details about their number or identity, noting that some of them “were not in a normal state after consuming alcohol.”“.

On the same evening, the “Young Correspondents Club” agency linked to state television reported that “all the football players who attended a birthday party in the city of Damavand were released.”“.

For its part, “Fares” agency reported that the number of players was four, and that two of them play in Esteghlal Club, one of the most prominent clubs in Tehran and nationwide..

The law in Iran punishes drinking or selling alcoholic beverages, and it also prohibits mixing in some public places and mixed dancing between the sexes.