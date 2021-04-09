Seoul announced today, Friday, that Iran released a South Korean-flagged oil tanker it seized in Gulf waters in January as Tehran pressed for the release of billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea under US sanctions.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Iranian authorities released the captain of the tanker “Hancock Chimi”, which was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with its crew in early January, noting that the ship “sailed safely today.”

It is noteworthy that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had detained the South Korean oil tanker “MT Hankook Kimi” on January 4 and its crew in the waters near the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that it polluted the marine environment. There were 20 sailors on board the oil tanker, including 5 South Korean sailors. The captain and 11 sailors from Myanmar, two Indonesian sailors and two Vietnamese sailors.

On February 2, the Iranian government announced that it had decided to release all the sailors of the detained ship, except for the South Korean captain.