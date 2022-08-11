Iran described this Thursday as “ridiculous” the affirmations of the American justice system about a plot by a member of the Guardians of the Revolution to assassinate John Boltonformer White House National Security Adviser.

(Read here: Numerous Chinese cities, in total or selective confinement due to outbreaks)

The US Justice Department announced Wednesday that an Iranian named Shahram Poursafiwas charged in absentia for having proposed $300,000 to individuals in USA to assassinate John Bolton.

The plot, allegedly aimed at avenging the Iranian general Qasem Soleimanidied in January 2020 in Iraq in an attack ordered by the then president donald trumpwas revealed by the person who was supposed to kill Bolton, according to the Justice Department.

“US judicial authorities have made accusations without providing valid evidence,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said in a statement.

(Also: Yang Huiyan: Asia’s richest woman has lost half her fortune in a year)

Kanani attacked “unsubstantiated assertions”, made according to him “to avoid responding to numerous terrorist crimes in which the US government has been directly implicated, such as the cowardly assassination” of Soleimani.

“The Islamic Republic strongly warns against any action aimed at targeting Iranian citizens through ridiculous accusations,” Kanani added.

The Islamic Republic strongly warns against any action aimed at targeting Iranian citizens through ridiculous accusations

According to the US Department of Justice, Shahram Poursafi came into contact in late 2021 with a person who was supposed to carry out the murder, and who turned out to be an FBI informant.

The Iranian suspect would have pressured that person to carry out the assassination before the second anniversary of the death of Soleimani, killed on January 3, 2020 in a drone attack in Baghdad.

(Also read: Why does Iran execute more women than any other country?)

The Iranian general had for years been the architect of his country’s security strategy in the Middle East, and was the head of the Qods Force, the unit in charge of foreign operations within the Guardians of the Revolution.

The current White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned Wednesday that Tehran is exposed to “serious consequences” if it attacks US representatives.

The US accusations come just as Tehran is considering a commitment presented by the European Union to save the 2015 agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, moribund since President Donald Trump, advised by John Bolton, withdrew from it in 2018.

AFP

More news

– Flood in Death Valley: can happen ‘once every 1,000 years’

– Minuteman, the missile that the US refrained from testing amid tensions

– Nurse accused of murder by accident had a history of 13 shocks