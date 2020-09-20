Iran on Sunday considered the unilateral reestablishment of UN sanctions by the United States null and void, also rejected by the Security Council, and urged the international community not to succumb to pressure from Washington.

“Illegal and ineffective” were the terms most repeated by the Iranian authorities after the US government declared the sanctions against Iran that were lifted with the 2015 nuclear agreement restored and from which Washington withdrew in 2018. The Foreign Ministry of Iran also warned that this step is “a great threat to international peace and security and an unprecedented threat to the UN and the Security Council.”

According to the Foreign Ministry statement, the US “is not only flouting all the principles of international law and the UN Charter, but it is also openly challenging the international community through intimidation.” The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced yesterday that in the coming days Washington will announce a series of measures to “strengthen the application of UN sanctions and hold violators accountable,” threatening countries that oppose it.

Washington began a procedure before the UN in August to reestablish these sanctions but the majority of the Security Council – including the rest of the powers with the right of veto – considered that the United States could not use this mechanism of the nuclear pact because it abandoned it in 2018 .

Germany, France and the United Kingdom, members of the nuclear agreement, today again contested the unilateral decision of the United States and maintained that their measures “have no legal effect.” Faced with Pompeo’s threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif denounced in a televised interview last night that Americans “have always used intimidation as a general rule to achieve their objectives.”

“The international community must decide how to act against harassment,” said Zarif, who warned that other countries may face sanctions in the future because “a bully will continue to act like a bully if he is allowed to do it once.” The US influence in this regard has been evident since its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement (JCPOA), which limits the Iranian atomic program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Although the rest of the signatories (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany) advocated saving the pact, they were not able to counteract the unilateral US sanctions and it is very likely that now they are not either. Faced with this situation, Iran gradually stopped complying with most of its JCPOA commitments, which was used 30 days ago by Washington to invoke that mechanism to reestablish sanctions.

An uncertain future



The Security Council has not taken any action due to the lack of consensus among its members but, in the opinion of the United States Government, this means that the sanctions are automatically reimposed at the end of the 30-day period, at 00:00 GMT on Sunday. According to Yusef Molaí, Professor of International Law at the University of Tehran, “international sanctions are created and implemented through the Security Council” and this has not happened.

“At the legal level, the US cannot force the world but, in practice, as all companies are interested in the US market and in having economic ties with the US, most countries and companies no longer do or will trade with Iran, “Molaí told Efe.

In this regard, the Iranian analyst and professor explained that the Americans will insist on their unilateral sanctions and secondary sanctions against companies and individuals doing business with Iran. This has been happening since Washington’s departure from the JCPOA in 2018. Most foreign companies have left Iran, and European countries such as Russia and China have somewhat succumbed to pressure to protect their interests.

In addition, this US move is motivated by the US interest in maintaining the arms embargo on Iran until October 18, the extension of which was not carried out in the Security Council.

Possible responses from Iran



The Iranian authorities, as usual, have puffed out their chests and resorted to a series of threats, but they are in a weakened situation and without much room for maneuver. Iranian President Hasan Rohaní warned today that “if the US wants to continue its harassment and take a practical step (to reestablish sanctions) it will face the firm response of Iran.”

For his part, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hosein Salamí, added that Iran is capable of “destroying the interests of the United States and capturing its bases” in the Middle East. The Iranian Parliament is preparing a bill so that, should international sanctions be restored, Iran will stop implementing the Additional Protocol to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which allows unannounced IAEA inspections at any facility.

However, the analyst Molaí said that “in the short term nothing special will happen” since the options mentioned would be counterproductive for Iran, although he acknowledged that the country’s authorities “sometimes act in a non-pragmatic way.” He did not even rule out negotiations between Iran and the United States to reduce tensions, although this option has been ruled out by Tehran until Washington lifts its sanctions and returns to the JCPOA, something that Rohaní delved into today. “Iran has never yielded to US intimidation and will also oppose it at this juncture,” said the Iranian president, who stressed that this policy of pressure will only lead to “greater isolation from Washington itself.”