This Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry was clear in refuting any changes regarding the countries participating in the nuclear agreement, signed in 2015 with the United States and several European powers, after the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, indicated that any New conversation on this matter should include Saudi Arabia. Tehran and Riyadh have long-standing tensions and the Saudi government recently supported former US President Donald Trump’s hard line against the Islamic Republic.

Iran rejects an eventual participation of Saudi Arabia in the nuclear deal. It is a pact called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which mainly sets limits on the enriched uranium reserves that Tehran can produce.

The understanding was signed in July 2015 between the Islamic Republic and the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and China. But recently, French President Emmanuel Macron advocated the inclusion of Saudi Arabia for any new negotiations, in an agreement that has seen breaches by Washington and Tehran. This Saturday, the Iranian government categorically rejected the position of Paris.

A file-image released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows the atomic enrichment facilities of the Natanz nuclear power plant, about 300 kilometers south of Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2019. © Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / Via AFP

“It is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which is non-negotiable and the parts in it are clear and immutable,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

In addition, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry suggested that behind France’s support for the Saudi government in this matter would be its interest in selling arms to Riyadh.

“If French officials are concerned about their huge arms sales to the Arab Persian Gulf states, they had better reconsider their policies … French weapons, along with other Western weapons, not only cause the massacre of thousands of Yemenis, they are also the main cause of regional instability, “Khatibzadeh accused.

Why is France asking for the participation of Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates have suggested that the Persian Gulf states should participate this time in any conversation that they say would also have to address the Iranian ballistic missile program and its support for countries in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is embroiled in several proxy wars in the region with Tehran, including the long-standing conflict in Yemen, and it supported former US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

FILE – French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture, near Paris, France, on October 20, 2020. © Ludovic Marin / Pool via Reuters

For his part, Macron has emphasized the need to avoid what he calls the mistake of excluding other countries in the region when the agreement was negotiated about 6 years ago. The president of France also points out that any new conversation on the nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic would be very “strict” and that there is very little time left to prevent Tehran from having a nuclear weapon.

Concern increased after the Iranian government itself announced on January 2 the increase in uranium enrichment to 20%, a level much higher than the 3.67% approved in the agreement signed in Vienna in 2015.

Iran had already breached the 3.67% limit of what was agreed to on the purity to which it can enrich uranium, but so far it has only done so to 4.5%. Increasing it to 90% is suitable for producing atomic weapons.

Since 2018, when the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, formally withdrew his country from the treaty and imputed new economic sanctions against Iran, the breaches and disputes were seen between both parties.

Subsequently, the Iranian Parliament approved a bill, later endorsed by a constitutional watchdog, aimed at increasing enrichment in order for Europe to pressure Washington to withdraw the penalties imposed.

Now the United States could return to the pact, as announced by the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden. However, the new US president has also indicated that he will do so only after Tehran resumes full compliance with the terms of the agreement.

So far, possible new negotiations between all parties involved are stalled.

France 24 with Reuters