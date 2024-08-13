Tehran accuses the West of financing Tel Aviv’s actions and says that the request made by France, Germany and the United Kingdom “lacks political logic”

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran rejected this Tuesday (13.Aug.2024) the appeal of the international community to avoid attacks on Israel and a consequent escalation of tensions in the region. Here is the full of the statement, in Persian (PDF – 139 kB).

On Monday (12 August), France, Germany and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement saying that retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh by Tehran and its allies would increase regional tensions and threaten negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Palestinian extremist group has been at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Iran is an ally of Hamas, as well as the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. Tehran accuses Tel Aviv of being behind Haniyeh’s assassination, but the Israeli government has not claimed responsibility.

In the statement on Tuesday (13 August), the Iranian ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, stated that the requests made by France, Germany and the United Kingdom “lack political logic, and are completely contrary to the principles and rules of international law”.

“If the countries mentioned are truly seeking peace and stability in the region, they should once and for all oppose the war mongering and adventure of the Israeli apartheid regime.”, he added.

Kanaani highlighted that “the inaction of governments and the UN Security Council [Organização das Nações Unidas] against the brutality of the Zionist regime [israelense]and, in addition, the broad political and military support of Western governments for this regime, is the main cause of the spread of the crisis in the region”. He also said that “Israel’s supporters must be held accountable for crimes” of his ally.

Read more: