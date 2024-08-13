The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on Tuesday rejected calls by Germany, France and Britain for Tehran to stop threatening Israel, saying the country does not ask anyone for permission to defend its national security.

“Iran is determined to defend its sovereignty and national security, as well as to help establish solid stability in the region and create deterrence against the real source of insecurity and terrorism in the area,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

“The Islamic Republic is determined to defend its sovereignty (…) and does not ask anyone’s permission to exercise its legitimate rights,” Kanani insisted.

Iran and its regional allies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen have vowed to respond to the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader of which they accuse Israel, and that of the military commander of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah a day earlier in Beirut, this one claimed by the Hebrew State.

In the face of a possible imminent attack by Iran against Israeli territory, In a joint statement on Monday, Germany, France and Britain urged Tehran and its allies to refrain from attacks against Israel, to avoid an escalation of regional tensions and not jeopardize the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire.

“The statement by the three European countries, without any objection to the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel), blatantly asks the Islamic Republic of Iran not to punish as an act of deterrence the regime that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Iranian spokesman criticized.

Kanani also denounced the indifference of Western countries to Israeli crimes and said that, for this reason, “this Zionist regime continues to commit all kinds of international crimes, including genocide and war crimes against the defenseless Palestinian nation.”

“The impunity of the Zionist authorities has increased their insolence in committing the most atrocious crimes,” Kanani said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel’s sworn enemy, leads the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’, an informal anti-Israel alliance made up of Hamas, Hezbollah of Lebanon and the Houthis of Yemen, among others.

Iran had already launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israeli territory in mid-April, in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, which killed seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including two generals.

The United States, which has recently stepped up its military presence in the Middle East, said it expected “a series of attacks” by Iran and its allies this week.

US President Joe Biden raised the issue on Monday in talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain, who warned of “serious consequences” for regional security if an attack occurred.

Both German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have expressed their support for the new plan. They called for a de-escalation in separate phone calls to Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian.

Iran will never submit to pressure, sanctions, harassment and aggression

“Iran will never submit to pressure, sanctions, harassment and aggression,” he said, according to a statement from the official IRNA news agency after the conversation with Scholz.

The moves to avoid a regional escalation coincide with diplomatic efforts to achieve a truce in Gaza, to allow the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas and give some relief to the 2.4 million inhabitants of this Palestinian territory facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The prospect of a ceasefire in the Strip “offers Iran a way out of this cycle of escalation,” said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, director general of the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation think tank.

“Iranian officials feel obliged to respond to Israel, but they must do so in a way that does not derail prospects” for a ceasefire, he added.