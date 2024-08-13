Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday (13) rejected the call made by Germany, France and the United Kingdom to stop threatening Israel and stressed that the country does not ask anyone for “permission” to defend its national security.

“Iran is determined to defend its sovereignty and national security, and to help establish solid stability in the region and create deterrence against the real source of insecurity and terrorism in the area,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

The Iranian diplomat also said that his country “does not ask anyone for permission to exercise its recognized rights”, in reference to a response to the death of the political leader of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, which occurred in Tehran on July 31.

Faced with a possible imminent attack by Iran on Israeli territory, Germany, France and the United Kingdom urged Tehran and its allies in a joint statement on Monday (12) to refrain from attacking Israel, to avoid an escalation of regional tensions and not to jeopardize the opportunity to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“The declaration of the three European countries, without any objection to the crimes of the Zionist regime [Israel]blatantly requests the Islamic Republic of Iran not to punish as an act of deterrence the regime that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Iranian spokesman criticized.

Likewise, Kanani denounced the “indifference” of Western countries towards what he called “Israeli crimes” and said that, for this reason, “this Zionist regime continues to commit all kinds of international crimes, including genocide and war crimes against the defenseless Palestinian nation.”

“The impunity of the Zionist authorities has increased their insolence in committing the most atrocious crimes,” Kanani added.

Iran’s Islamic regime, a bitter enemy of Israel, leads the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” an informal anti-Israel alliance made up of terrorist groups such as Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis, among others.

Iran already launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israeli territory in mid-April, in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on the 1st of that month, which resulted in the death of seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including two generals.

US agrees with Israel that Iran could launch attack on the country this week

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the United States agrees with Israel that an Iranian attack on Israeli territory could happen this week.

“We share the assessment made by our Israeli colleagues that something could happen as early as this week from Iran and its allies,” he said in a conference call with journalists.

The spokesman stressed that the US government reached this conclusion, which coincides with that of Israel, autonomously.

“We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli colleagues have regarding the possible timing, which could be this week,” he said.

Kirby, however, admitted that “it is difficult to say or determine at this point what an attack by Iran and/or its allies would look like.”

The attack would be Iran’s response to the deaths of Haniyeh, the Hamas terrorist leader, and Fouad Shukr, the Hezbollah military leader.

The spokesman expressed concern that an imminent attack could have an impact on negotiations called for Thursday (15) to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, a table in which Hamas has already announced it will not participate.