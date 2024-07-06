In yesterday’s runoff he obtained 53.7% of the votes, against 44.3% for the conservative Saeed Jalili
The Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian is the new Iranian president. In yesterday’s runoff he obtained 53.7% of the votes, against 44.3% of the conservative Saeed Jalili. “We will extend the hand of friendship to everyone – these were Pezeshkian’s first words, quoted by Tehran TV – We are all people of this country, everyone is needed for the progress of this country”.
