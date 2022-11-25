The Middle East team showed another face in their debut against England and beat the ‘Dragons’ 2-0. After being superior throughout the game, they only found the goals in the last minutes of addition in the second half. Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian were the authors of the goals that allowed those led by Carlos Queiroz to continue in the race and move up to second place. Wales can be eliminated in this day.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Iran struck at the start of the second date of the group stage. The Asians showed a completely different form after the loss to England, beating Wales 2-0 late in the game after dominating for most of the match.

During the first 45 minutes, Iran showed a substantial recovery compared to the overwhelming defeat received in the debut against England. With a level more in line with the one he had shown in the previous one, he had better moments than Wales.

With the exception of the last quarter of an hour, the Iranians imposed the conditions with possession of the ball and an overtaking of the lines. Unlike the premiere, the coach opted to break the line of five defenders and place his figure, Sardar Azmoun –diminished due to injury against the English–, which gave him a greater offensive vocation.

However, the first half did not have many scoring situations. Even the clearest was for the ‘Dragons’ after an advance by Kieffer Moore at the near post that forced a good reaction from goalkeeper Seyed Hosseini.

At 14, the Middle East took advantage of a bad start by Connor Roberts and scored from the feet of Ali Gholizadeh, but it was canceled due to an advanced position. Just a header from Azmoun in the final moments were the emotions.

The plugin kept the tone in development. Wales, very light in attack, was subdued by Iran. The biggest difference was that the possession of the Asians was transferred on scoring occasions.

The most important one happened at 51. Saeid Ezatolahi filtered a pass to leave Azmoun one on one, who got into the area and his definition hit Hennessey’s left post. The rebound of that ball landed on Gholizadeh at the door of the area and the midfielder unleashed a powerful left footed shot that hit the Welsh right post.

The approaches continued with Hennessey’s intervention before a low shot from Ezatolahi that was destined for the net. However, the Welsh goalkeeper would go from hero to villain in a matter of seconds.

On 86 minutes, he recklessly cut off Mehdi Taremi’s drive. Although the referee first booked him, VAR corrected the decision and Hennessey was sent off for serious foul play, becoming the first footballer to see red at Qatar 2022.

Wayne Hennessey’s tough tackle against Mehdi Taremi left Wales a man down. © Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

From there, Wales dedicated himself to resisting, but ended up being violated. After trying unsuccessful airdrops, Iran began testing medium-haul. The warning was given by Mehdi Torabi with a bomb that went very close.

Seconds later, Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck at the gate of the area and made it 1-0 in the eighth minute of added time, provoking uproar from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which had a large Iranian presence in the stands.

With Wales looking for a miracle, in the 11th minute of added time, Ramin Rezaeian completed an excellent counterattack and made it 2-0, a result that kept Iran alive in the competition, who depend on themselves to qualify for the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Wales can be eliminated on this day if the United States gets a victory against England. If they don’t, they will still have weak chances on the last date.

Iran, whistles again during the anthem and protests in the stands

As in the game against England, the Iranian soccer players did not sing the national anthem due to the protests that the country has been experiencing for months. While the fans booed again when the national song was played.

However, the strongest images came from women who attended the meeting and protested in the stands. With her face painted depicting tears and t-shirts with the name of the young Mahsa Amini and the number 22, the day she died.

The Iranian squad has been in the crosshairs of public opinion for speaking out in favor of the uprising over Amini’s death. Even the referent Sardar Azmoun was doubtful until the last moment due to government pressure for him to be excluded from the World Cup.

As on the first day, protests over the murder of Mahsa Amini were present at Iran’s game on and off the pitch. © Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Azmoun had been the most outspoken in support of Amini’s murder, posting on social media that missing the World Cup was a “small price” to pay for “not keeping quiet.”

The cause of the Iranian people even provoked inmates within the campus, after two of the members of the payroll -their names were not released- supported the actions of the morality police.