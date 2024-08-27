The United States ”stands ready to defend Israel if Iran attacks”. This is the message that the White House is sending to Tehran through the words of John Kirby, spokesman for national security. The United States has made its position peremptorily clear in its contacts with Iran: ”Don’t do it. There is no reasonable reason to start a regional war.” is the letter sent to Tehran after the killing, in the capital of the Islamic Republic, of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and in view of the oft-announced Iranian retaliation against Israel.

Iran, however, seems “ready and in position” to launch an attack on IsraelKirby explained. But the United States has strongly urged Iran not to escalate the situation, as there is no justification for starting a regional war, he said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, has arrived in Doha where a new round of negotiations will resume in the next few hours to try to reach a ceasefire agreement for Gaza and the release of the hostages. McGurk met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. In addition to Gaza, they discussed the Qatari prime minister’s visit to Iran, as reported by Axios.

In a highly tense environment, Israel appears capable of launching a preemptive strike against potential threats in Iran, Syria, Lebanon or Yemen. The scenario was outlined to Sky News Arabia by a military source on condition of anonymity: however, that such a decision is up to the political level.

Regarding Israel’s preemptive strikes against Hezbollah last Sunday, the source said that most of the targets in Lebanon were destroyed by 100 fighter jets. The same source also expressed the belief that by the end of the war, Israel’s northern border will be radically different, with more soldiers and improved security infrastructure.