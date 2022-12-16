On September 16, 2022, the death of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini was known after being in the custody of the Moral Police. Then began an unprecedented wave of protests, which spread to the largest demands in the Islamic Republic for the departure of the clerical regime that governs the country. The social movement is growing, but so is the strong repression that in recent days has led to public executions.

At least 488 civilians killed, two public executions and 18,259 people arrested. It is the balance left by three months of protests and repression in Iran.

The figures collected by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) could be higher because the violence continues and the regime increases its fury in an attempt to silence the mobilizations.

This Friday, December 16, the Iranians returned to the streets a month after the start of the protests that sparked the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish girl, Mahsa Amini, and later spread to other demands, including the fall of its rulers, which represents one of the greatest challenges for the clerical establishment of the country.

Images released by the Iran Human Rights group and verified by AFP showed crowds of people mobilizing in the southeastern city of Zahedan, where they raised signs with slogans against the regime.

A group of women dressed in black marched, while others chanted “death to the dictator”, pointing to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province has also been the scene of weekly demonstrations since security forces killed more than 90 people on September 30, in what was dubbed “Bloody Friday.” And most recently, over the alleged custodial rape of a 15-year-old girl by a police commander in the provincial port city of Chabahar.

But the common denominator of the demonstrations in this and other regions is the demand for an end to the abuses, the weariness of decades of regime domination and the request for a change of authorities, a cry that has spread throughout the nation. after the death of Amini.

Her death after being arrested by the Moral Police, who considered she was not wearing the hijab “correctly”, was the turning point for thousands to reveal themselves for the harsh measures against women and many of them took off and burned the obligatory veil as a sign of protest, even under the risk of being penalized.

The claims spread inside and outside the country and in the face of an unprecedented wave of protests on Iranian soil, the regime is trying to silence thousands of voices. Beatings, shots, and violent arrests are among the common responses by security forces to thousands of protesters.

Tehran bets on public executions to stop protests

The death penalty is the Islamic Republic’s latest bet to silence those who speak out against it.

Last Monday, December 12, the authorities reported that the young Majidreza Rahnward had been publicly hanged in the city of Mahsad, in the east of the country.

He was executed after participating in the protests and after being accused of allegedly stabbing to death two members of the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force. A court convicted him on the charge of “hatred against God.”

Another 23-year-old protestor, Majidreza Rahnavard, was just executed in Mashhad, Iran. No lawyer, no due process, tortured confession, sham trial. He was hung for “waging war against God.” This cruelty in the name of religion is what has secularized so many young Iranians. pic.twitter.com/p7xz9EBRDn — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) December 12, 2022



Rahnward was 23 years old and just 23 days passed between the time of his arrest and the application of the death penalty, an express process for the development of the sentence.

Human rights organizations alert that Tehran is sentencing the maximum sentence without due process and in illegitimate courts.

The last known execution was carried out without prior notice to the family, who were only told later where his body had been buried, activists from the opposition collective 1500tasvir said.

In addition, Rahnavard’s sentence was based on “forced confessions and after an “extremely unfair trial and show trial,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization.

It was the second execution in less than a week related to the anti-government demonstrations, but the fateful list may soon increase, since at least another twelve people detained remain on the so-called death row.

Calls for Iran to stop crackdown are fruitless

International condemnation is maintained and despite the recent sanctions imposed against his Government by the European Union, in the framework of the repression, the regime does not back down in its authoritarianism and violent actions.

Among other measures, last Wednesday, December 14, Iran was expelled from the UN Commission on the Legal and Social Condition of Women, a forum in which 45 countries participate and which Tehran had joined only nine months ago.

The organization considered that the Islamic Republic carries out policies contrary to the rights of women and girls and the decision was made after a vote that obtained 29 votes in favor, eight against, including Russia and China, and 16 abstentions.

“This is a victory for Iranian revolutionaries who have faced guns and bullets while fighting against this gender apartheid state,” said US-based Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been removed from the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women! This is a victory for Iranian revolutionaries who have been facing guns & bullets as they fight this gender apartheid state. This is the flame of #IranRevolution lit by #MahsaaAmini pic.twitter.com/cDZNnmd13j — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 14, 2022



The Islamic Republic called that move “illegal” and “unprecedented.”

The measure was promoted by the United States and the strong criticism against Tehran was echoed by other countries, but the Ebrahim Raisi Administration continues to ignore international condemnations or the calls of its citizens, while it continues to receive the support of its traditional allies.

Russia, China, Nicaragua and Belarus dismissed Tehran’s expulsion from the United Nations body as a political decision.

With Reuters and AFP