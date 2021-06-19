The ultraconservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi won the Iranian presidential elections with 62% of the vote. This is the official result, albeit still partial. According to the first partial data released by the Ministry of the Interior, Ebrahim Raisi, il ultraconservative candidate at the presidential elections in Iran, he won, 17.8 million votes, or 62%.

Another 3.3 million go to another conservative, Mohsen Rezai, 2.4 million votes for the moderate Abdolnasser Hemmati and less than a million for the Conservative MP Amirhossein Hashemi-Ghazizadeh. According to these data, 28.6 million votes have been counted so far, equal to a turnout of 48.5%. It has not been specified how many votes are still to be scrutinized, and therefore what the final turnout will be. Raisi has already received congratulations from his opponent (and only moderate candidate) Abdolnasser Hemmati.

“God willing”, the new Iranian president “will take office within 45 days”, explained the outgoing president Hassan Rohani in statements reported by the Iranian media in the aftermath of the presidential elections, without however indicating the name of the winner.

“I congratulate the elected candidate”, said Rohani, specifying that in the absence of an “official announcement” on the name of the presidential winner, “he will postpone the official congratulations”, but – he said – “it is clear who was elected by people and received enough votes “. And, he added, “if God wills he will assume the presidency within 45 days “.

“The government’s mandate and mission will end within 45 days,” Rohani added. During a meeting of the coronavirus task force, the president then thanked the Iranians, the “Smart nation“, who” in this sensitive period did not listen to the appeals to abstention “and who yesterday went to the polling stations with a” large presence. “However, there are still no figures on the turnout.

“The results” of the vote, he assured again in the statements released by IRNA, “will be announced today”. “I want to thank the people – Rohani insisted – for their mass presence in this historic moment”.