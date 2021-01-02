Iranian naval forces have increased combat readiness in the Persian Gulf. This is reported by CNN, citing a source familiar with the latest US intelligence data.

It is noted that Iran’s military activity is intensifying on the eve of the anniversary of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Earlier this week, Pentagon officials said Tehran was deploying short-range ballistic missiles to Iraq.

“Iran poses a real threat to US national security, especially in this period of heightened risk with the upcoming anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani,” said former National Security Council official Sam Vinograd.

According to CNN, it is not yet clear to the American authorities whether Iran’s actions are defensive or speak of a possible upcoming attack. At the same time, intelligence does not consider the actions of the Iranian military to be typical for ordinary training.

Earlier in December, the Pentagon fortified its Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq. Experts associate this with the anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani and the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Suleimani died in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, in a missile attack from the United States. Together with the general, several officers accompanying him and the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shiite militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed. In response, Tehran fired dozens of missiles at American targets in Iraq on the night of January 8. The operation that took place was named “Martyr of Suleimani”. The United States declared no casualties and minimal damage to military bases.

The Pentagon said that the order to assassinate Soleimani was personally issued by President Donald Trump. This idea to the American leader could have been submitted by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. The United States believed that the general was involved in attacks on coalition bases and the American embassy in Baghdad.