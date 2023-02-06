Iran’s supreme leader pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners, including many linked to anti-government protests.

State media report that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s pardons came with conditions attached.

The pardons come on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Anti-government demonstrations broke out last September after the death in custody of a woman detained by Iran’s moral police.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab, or headscarf, “inappropriately”, violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Authorities have portrayed the ongoing protests as foreign-backed “riots” and have at times responded with deadly force.

Human rights groups say more than 500 protesters have been killed, including 70 minors, and around 20,000 have been arrested.

Protests across the country have slowed down considerably since the first of the hangings began.

Iran’s state media say Ayatollah Khamenei’s latest pardons came after a letter from the head of the judiciary framed many of those detained as youths who had been led astray by foreign influence and propaganda.

The letter states that several protesters expressed their regret and asked for forgiveness.

But those accused of more serious crimes, such as espionage for foreign agents, murder or destruction of state property, will not be pardoned.

The measure will also not extend to any citizen with dual nationality who is currently detained.

Under Article 110 of the Iranian constitution, the country’s supreme leader has the authority to issue pardons on the recommendation of the judiciary.

Sadeq Rahimi, the deputy head of the judiciary, explained that those inmates who qualify for pardon must commit in writing to repent for what they have done, otherwise they will not be released.

According to a report by the judiciary-affiliated news agency Mizan, Rahimi said that “for the first time in history” defendants who have not received a final verdict will also be pardoned.

The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 100 detainees face the death penalty. It says that all the defendants have been “deprived of the right to access their own lawyer, due process and a fair trial.”

Four have already been executed for protest-related crimes. In January, two men were hanged for killing a member of Iran’s security forces.

Both made an appeal before their deaths, saying they had been tortured.

