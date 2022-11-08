OfFabian Mueller shut down

A call for “restraint”? An Iranian adviser appeals to the government. Meanwhile, Parliament speaks of a “war against God”. News ticker about the protests in Iran.

Update from November 8, 5:38 p.m.: According to his family, prominent Iranian lawyer Mostafa Nili has been arrested by the Revolutionary Guards. He was taken into custody at Tehran International Airport on Monday evening, his sister Fatemeh Nili wrote on Twitter. The Revolutionary Guards then searched his mother’s house.

Nili is one of “the few hopes for citizens to defend themselves against a political system that is an enemy of lawyers,” said lawyer Said Dehghan. But the Revolutionary Guards considered themselves “the right”.

Iran protests: Regime confirms 1,000 charges against government critics

Updated November 8th. 12:58 p.m.: According to official figures, more than 1,000 people have been charged since the nationwide protests broke out in Iran. According to the Iranian news agency Isna, this was announced by a judicial spokesman. Several criminal and revolutionary courts are currently dealing with the cases. Most of the negotiations should take place in public. Conservative hardliners in parliament called for harsh sentences, including the death penalty, on Sunday.

According to human rights activists, almost 15,000 participants in the demonstrations have been arrested so far. The protests in Iran were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini.

Update from November 8, 12:40 p.m.: In view of the protests in Iran that have been going on for weeks, a grandson of the former head of state Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (1902-1989) has called for reforms. The prominent Shiite cleric Hassan Khomeini told the online portal Bayanfarda: “The most reasonable way of governing the country is the ‘majority oriented democracy’ that emerges from the ballot box. Other ways involve far more errors and costs.”

The clergyman, who lives in Iran, let through criticism of his country’s political system. He had already expressed criticism at the beginning of the Iran protests in mid-September.

In Iran, the parliament and president are elected, but power is concentrated in the supreme religious leader. Since the death of Khomeini, who is considered the founder of the Islamic Republic, this has been Ali Khamenei. During their street protests, demonstrators repeatedly refer to Khamenei as a dictator. Hassan Khomeini is also counted among the “men of the system” by many demonstrators.

Iran protests: Unfamiliar tones from Tehran – “Have to listen urgently”

Overview: Tehran/Munich – Even Iranian politicians now apparently fear an escalation of the protests in Iran. “Tehran urgently needs to listen to the other side as well,” said Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s religious leader Sayid Ali Khamanei. “Maybe she’s partly right.” This is reported by the London-based TV station Iran International.

At the same time, according to the report, Larijani also spoke of the fact that “the enemy had targeted Iran as a whole”. In a “neighboring country” – which he did not name – “the Americans” would incite the counter-revolutionaries to put pressure on Tehran. An expert sees Iran facing a change.

Iran protests: Hardliners accuse Admiral of failure

According to Iran International, pressure is now also coming from other quarters, namely on Admiral Ali Shamchani, the chairman of the Iranian Security Council. Political hardliners in the country accuse him of failing to put down the protests. The channel quoted the cleric Hamid Rasaei from video recordings released on Sunday (November 6) as saying that “all the security forces” with whom he spoke accused Shamkhani in this regard.

Protests in Iran: Opposition calls for new elections

Meanwhile, Iran’s opposition party Ettehad Mellat (People’s Union) is calling for new elections. “The lack of political legitimacy (of the current government) is the greatest threat to national security,” party secretary-general Asar Mansuri tweeted. According to the reform politician, the system should understand “the roots” of the protests and not try to cover them up with irrelevant excuses.

“War Against God” in Iran? Tehran wants to punish more severely

According to state media, Iran’s parliament has called for harsh penalties for detained demonstrators by a large majority. In a statement on Sunday, 227 out of 290 parliamentarians called on the judiciary to make appropriate judgments. The politicians accused the participants of a “war against God”, which, according to Islamic law, could result in the death penalty. Hardliners and conservative politicians have a majority in Iran’s parliament. (frs with dpa material)

