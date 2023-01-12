The President of the Republic expressed his indignation at the executions: “Iran stops. Enough of violence and executions”

During yesterday afternoon (January 11), the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellareceived at Quirinalfor the presentation of the Credentials, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Reza Sabouri. As can be read from the note fixed by Colle, the President during the conversation Mattarella expressed firm condemnation of the Italian Republic and his personal indignation at the brutal repression of demonstrations and at the death sentences and the execution of many demonstrators.

Still reads the note which urged the Ambassador to represent before the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran the urgency of putting an immediate end to the violence directed against the population. “The respect with which Italy regards its international partners and their regulations finds an insurmountable limit in the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”. Thus ends the note from the Quirinale.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, was present at the meeting. In the brief conversation, President Mattarella also urged the Ambassador to represent to the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran the urgency of immediately putting an end to the violence directed against the population.

