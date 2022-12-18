Home page politics

Split

Taraneh Alidoosti (archive image from 2016) © Joel Ryan/dpa

Taraneh Alidoosti was among the highest paid actresses in Iran. Now they have been arrested for their confessions to the uprisings.

Tehran – The well-known Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested in connection with the Iran protests on Saturday evening (December 17). The 38-year-old was accused of “spreading misinformation and supporting counter-revolutionary circles,” the pro-government news agency Tasnim reported. This usually carries a long prison sentence.

Alidoosti had repeatedly claimed responsibility for the protest movement triggered by the death of the young Kurd Mahsa Amini. She also recently denounced the execution of the young demonstrator Mohsen Shekari.

Protests in Iran: actress Alidoosti arrested – Instagram account offline

“Any international organization watching this bloodbath and not responding is a disgrace to humanity,” she wrote on Instagram of the execution. As of Sunday (December 18), her profile, which has more than eight million followers on the platform, was no longer accessible. Celebrities and human rights activists called on Iran to release Alidoosti.

Even before the current wave of protests began, several prominent representatives of the Iranian film industry were arrested this year, including the internationally award-winning directors Mohammed Rasulof and Jafar Panahi.

Alidoosti’s best-known films include the dramas The Salesman and All About Elly, both directed by two-time Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi. According to Iranian sources, more than 200 people were killed in the protests. International human rights organizations assume more than 450 dead. Thousands of people were arrested. (AFP/dpa/frs)