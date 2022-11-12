Home page politics

A new form of protest: A youth pushes a turban off the head of a clergyman in Iran. © Screenshot Twitter/Radio Farda

In Iran, many people are demonstrating against the political power apparatus. This is now also taking forms directed against clergy.

Munich/Tehran — The protests in Iran are taking on a variety of forms. Videos are also doing the rounds on the Internet in which young Iranians sneak up behind clergymen and shove their turbans off their heads before running away. These incidents are part of a new “resistance tactic” being used by anti-government protesters. This is also reported by US-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe (RFE/RL).

Nationwide anti-establishment protests have raged across the Islamic Republic since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, at the hands of Iranian security forces on September 16. Authorities cracked down on the rallies, and some protesters are turning to new tactics to keep the months-long protests going. So also the “turban throwing”. Many Iranians associate clergy with Iran’s Islamist regime, which many blame for the country’s repression and corruption.

Clergy condemn protests as ‘conspiracy of the devil’

The new protest actions met with mixed responses. While some Iranians hailed the “turban-throwing” as an act of resistance, others expressed concern that low-ranking clerics unaffiliated with the state could become victims of harassment and violence. Lawmaker Mohammad Taghi Naqd Ali on November 10 called the new trend “the devil’s conspiracy” and warned that young protesters who tossed clergymen’s turbans were “playing with the lion’s tail,” state media have reported in recent days of the arrest of two people accused of removing the turbans of clergymen.

London-based human rights lawyer Shadi Sadr said the tactic was a “bold and revolutionary act”. Sadr, the co-founder of human rights group Justice for Iran, told RFE/RL that protesters “humiliated” clergy without resorting to violence. “They are targeting the clergyman’s turban as a symbol of the crimes and corruption of the past 43 years and the privileges enjoyed by clergymen,” she said.

“Turban-throwing” in Iran: “There is no violence in it”

“There is no violence in it, and it also includes juvenile mischief that underscores the spirit of the revolution,” Sadr added, citing the months-long protests that posed the greatest threat to the establishment in years.

But Ahmad Zeidabadi, a Tehran-based journalist and former political prisoner, said some of the clerics who were attacked in the streets were “critics or even victims of the [staatlichen] could be politics”.

“This phenomenon… mainly targets clerics who do not hold government offices,” he said on Twitter, adding that senior clerics in positions of power rarely appear in public and when they do, they are often protected by security forces.

Iran protests: split over ‘turban throwing’ – ‘could spoil face of protest movement’

Reformist cleric Hojatoleslam Ahmad Heidari, who has been jailed in the past for his support of the opposition Green Movement, warned that the new trend is the “beautiful face [der] protest movement against oppression and injustice”.

“You have a right to be angry with those who wear turbans,” Heidari wrote on the news site Esafnews.com. But he added that “those in power and who are your target” are unreachable. He said many of the clergymen attacked were “young and elderly” clergymen who were not sitting in “ivory towers.”

Attacks on clerics, particularly those attempting to enforce Islamic law in public, had increased in Iran before the protests erupted, forcing many clerics to appear in public without their robes and turbans. Recently, Iran threatened the West after the alleged production of a hypersonic missile. (cg)

