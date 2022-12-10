I’m At least 24 protesters face the death penalty in Iran for participating in protests against the regime which have been going on for almost three months. This was written by the Iranian newspaper Etemad, which published the list compiled by the judicial authorities with the names of 25 demonstrators accused of “waging war against God”. One of them, rapper Mohsen Shekari, has already been hanged two days ago. The newspaper appeals to the judiciary to review the death sentences, avoiding further executions.

