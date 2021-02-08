Iran protested to Russia over the name of the Persian Gulf, agency reports IRNA…

This was stated by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Said Khatibzade.

According to him, the protest note was sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry through the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

The Foreign Minister noted that this step is associated with the publication on the Arabic version of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page, which mentioned the “Arabian Gulf”, called “Persian” in Iran.

Earlier it was reported that the chairman of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, intends to visit Russia next week.