The Iranian security forces arrested two well-known actresses – Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi – who showed themselves without the obligatory veil and expressed solidarity with the protests that have been shaking the Islamic Republic for over two months.

The two 52- and 60-year-old artists were summoned to the prosecutor’s office and arrested for their “provocative” posts on social media and their media activity. Ghaziani herself posted a video on Instagram, without a veil, to let it be known that she had been summoned by the judiciary: «Perhaps this will be my last post, from this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always I am with the Iranian people to their last breath”.

Iran without veils, the revolution in Tehran Caterina Soffici October 20, 2022



The 52-year-old actress was arrested for inciting and supporting “riots” and for communicating with opposition media, state news agency Irna said. Last week, you accused the regime of having “murdered” more than 50 minors.

Riahi was arrested as part of the same investigation: in September she had granted an interview, with her head uncovered, to Iran International TV, a broadcaster disliked by the regime, during which she expressed solidarity with the protests resulting from the death of Mahsa Amini.