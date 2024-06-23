IRNA: Iran responded to Canada’s decision to add the IRGC to the list of terrorists

Iran’s Majlis (parliament) condemned Canada’s decision to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group and proposed including the Canadian army on its own blacklist as a response. About it reports IRNA agency.

It is clarified that in the text of the document, the actions of the Canadian authorities to add the IRGC to the list of terrorists were called “a stupid act that contradicts all international laws and rules.”

In addition, the document notes the role played by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in ensuring internal security, the territorial integrity of Iran and the protection of oppressed countries in the region.

According to the agency, the statement was signed by 250 members of the Iranian parliament. The document is now being prepared for general consideration.

Earlier in June, Canadian authorities recognized the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The country’s Minister of Public Security Dominic LeBlanc noted that Canada will do everything in their power to fight the IRGC.