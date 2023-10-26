Iran wants to create a fund within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to jointly finance oil and gas projects. Vice President of the country Mohammad Mokhber announced this on October 26 at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states.

“We propose to establish a fund for joint financing of oil and gas projects between interested countries,” Mokhber was quoted as saying. TASS.

He also announced his readiness to export technical and engineering equipment during the first stage of creating equipment for the oil and gas industry.

Earlier that day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived at the Ala-Archa residence in Bishkek, where SCO events will be held.

Iran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member on July 4, 2023. Deputy Foreign Minister of the country for economic diplomacy Mehdi Safari stated that Tehran is counting on increasing its energy supplies.

Then, in July, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, noted that Iran’s accession to the organization is an example of the reformatting of the modern world from unipolar to multipolar. The political scientist emphasized that this is a positive trend that concerns not only the SCO, but also BRICS.

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Later India and Pakistan joined it. Observers in the organization are Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia.