Iran has proposed to Turkey and Syria an action plan for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syrian territory. This was reported by the Iranian agency Mehrciting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

“We proposed the idea of ​​the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the basis of which Syria and Turkey would agree on the withdrawal of Turkish armed forces from Syria,” the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the country invited Turkey to undertake the obligation to withdraw its armed forces from Syrian territory. Syria, in turn, was called upon by the Iranian authorities to commit to stationing its military on the border so that Turkish territory is not exposed to threats from Syria.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian added that Tehran “proposed to Damascus and Ankara that Iran and Russia be guarantors of compliance with this agreement.”

In May, following the results of quadripartite negotiations between the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the Russian Federation, Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow, an agreement was reached to prepare a roadmap for promoting relations between Ankara and Damascus. The negotiations were aimed at normalizing relations and eliminating contradictions between the two neighboring countries.

Earlier, on August 9, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad praised the participation of Russia and Iran in supporting the country, as well as in providing it with the opportunity to survive during the crisis.