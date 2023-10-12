It continues to rise every day the death toll from Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip: I am at least 1,200 dead and 5,600 injured. There are almost 339 thousand displaced people.
«If Israel does not stop its attacks on civilians in Gaza, the region will face new situations. Israel cannot impose a complete siege on Gaza, bomb civilians and commit war crimes without a response.” The says the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, reports Al Jazeera. It is necessary to put an end to «the killing of children and civilians in Palestine!, added Amirabdollahian who is expected in Beirut today.
Today is a day of maximum alert for Israelis abroad. The warning comes from the National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry to avoid protests and demonstrations wherever they take place after the leadership of Hamas has called a global “day of anger” for today. This was reported by Haaretz, specifying that it is probable that violent incidents could occur at demonstrations in various countries.
Chaos in the Middle East pushes the government to postpone «to the beginning of 2024 the Italy-Africa conference which was scheduled for the beginning of November. It is one of the first effects of the “worsening of the international security context”, in the words of the Farnesina, generated by the war between Israel and Hamas: a conflict that makes the scenario even more uncertain, generating fears for the repercussions in other areas, starting from ‘Africa, crucial in the geopolitical chessboard for Palazzo Chigi. Fears that Giorgia Meloni, expected in the next few hours in Mozambique and Congo for a lightning mission to the African continent, he did not hide in the summit with his majority.
Today the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Chamber Roberta Metsola will travel to Israel. This is what we read in the Israeli media. When asked about it, sources from the European executive and the European Chamber explained that they could not yet confirm the news officially.
Hamas accuses Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza
Hamas accuses Israel of carrying out “genocide” in Gaza. This was reported by AlJazeera, which also states – Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, in a video statement, speaking in English – how «the Western countries that offer military aid to Israel participate in the killing of Palestinians instead of seeking a solution to the conflict and to employment”. According to Hamad «there is no safe area where people in Gaza can seek refuge or shelter. Every area and every building is under possible attack. Everyone is targeted and vulnerable to Israel’s killings, including women, children, the elderly and even the disabled.” Then Hamad denounced Israel’s “illegal and immoral” siege of Gaza which prevents fuel and humanitarian supplies from entering the territory. «Israeli leaders – says Hamad – are giving clear instructions to their army to carry out genocide against more than two million citizens in the Gaza Strip. We are faced with crimes unprecedented in modern history.”
WSJ, “Hamas had detailed maps of Israeli bases and cities, the maps in Arabic were being examined by the authorities”
The Hamas militants were armed with detailed maps of cities and military bases they wanted to hit when they entered Israel to attack. The documents written in Arabic were recovered from the attack sites and are now being examined by Israeli authorities. The Wall Street Journal reports this, underlining that the documents indicate that from the beginning not only military installations but also civilians were targeted. The documents also offer the possibility of evaluating the intelligence information held by Hamas and the degree of planning of the attack.
Blinken arrived in Amman, working to release hostages
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Amman, Jordan. CNN reports it. He will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II later in the day. The intense diplomatic action – it is explained – sees the United States looking for solutions to stop the expansion of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, trying to guarantee the release of the hostages and working with Egypt and Israel to open a humanitarian corridor from Gaza. After Jordan, Blinken will travel to Qatar, which is considered one of the key players in talks with Hamas to try to secure the release of the hostages.
WHO, 11 health workers killed in Gaza since Saturday, “Damage reported to 19 health facilities and 20 ambulances”
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has documented 34 attacks on healthcare supplies in Gaza since Israel’s retaliatory strikes began last Saturday. Eleven on-duty health workers were killed and 16 injured. The BBC reports it. The WHO also says that emergency medical teams’ access to the field has been hampered by damage to infrastructure. Nineteen health facilities and 20 ambulances suffered damage, the organization concludes.
