It continues to rise every day the death toll from Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip: I am at least 1,200 dead and 5,600 injured. There are almost 339 thousand displaced people.

«If Israel does not stop its attacks on civilians in Gaza, the region will face new situations. Israel cannot impose a complete siege on Gaza, bomb civilians and commit war crimes without a response.” The says the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, reports Al Jazeera. It is necessary to put an end to «the killing of children and civilians in Palestine!, added Amirabdollahian who is expected in Beirut today.

Today is a day of maximum alert for Israelis abroad. The warning comes from the National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry to avoid protests and demonstrations wherever they take place after the leadership of Hamas has called a global “day of anger” for today. This was reported by Haaretz, specifying that it is probable that violent incidents could occur at demonstrations in various countries.

Chaos in the Middle East pushes the government to postpone «to the beginning of 2024 the Italy-Africa conference which was scheduled for the beginning of November. It is one of the first effects of the “worsening of the international security context”, in the words of the Farnesina, generated by the war between Israel and Hamas: a conflict that makes the scenario even more uncertain, generating fears for the repercussions in other areas, starting from ‘Africa, crucial in the geopolitical chessboard for Palazzo Chigi. Fears that Giorgia Meloni, expected in the next few hours in Mozambique and Congo for a lightning mission to the African continent, he did not hide in the summit with his majority.

Today the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Chamber Roberta Metsola will travel to Israel. This is what we read in the Israeli media. When asked about it, sources from the European executive and the European Chamber explained that they could not yet confirm the news officially.

