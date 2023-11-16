A report produced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows that Iran has accumulated more uranium enriched to 60% purity. The report points out that the Persian country had, on October 28, 4,486.8 kg of the element in storage, compared to 3,795.5 kg recorded in August.

This is equivalent to 22 times more than the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal of 202.8 kg.

This data has been a source of criticism from the IAEA, as the Iranian regime makes inspections of testing and production centers difficult.

The report warns that obstacles to ensuring Iran’s compliance with the 2015 deal, in which the country agreed to scale back its nuclear efforts, have increased with the decision to remove remaining monitoring and surveillance equipment.

“A decision that had detrimental implications for the agency’s ability to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” the document said.

The IAEA says Iran added 6.7 kilograms to its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, 5% more than estimated in the September report.

Diplomatic sources familiar with the IAEA’s work said the nearly 130 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium was a significant amount, “especially if it is not used for anything.”

In November last year, Iran had 62 kilograms of 60% uranium, less than half of what it currently has.

The 2015 agreement, from which the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and which Iran began violating a year later, set a limit of 300 kilograms of uranium enriched to a maximum of 3.67%.

The IAEA document notes that the withdrawal of remote monitoring equipment in June last year “exacerbated” its monitoring difficulty.

The agency recalls that it has been unable to verify Iran’s activities in the production of uranium enrichment equipment for 32 months.

Even if the country returned to fulfilling its obligations stipulated by the 2015 agreement, known as JCPOA, the IAEA would not be able to reestablish its information and knowledge record, and would have to create a new starting point.

The IAEA also criticizes the fact that Iran has continued to hamper inspections by applying a veto, permitted by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), to several inspectors, mainly from European countries.

Despite appeals from the IAEA director general, Argentine Rafael Grossi, for Iran to change its mind, diplomatic sources consulted by EFE said there is no clear indication that the country will reconsider the issue.

Another obstacle is the lack of progress in implementing a cooperation agreement signed in March that, among other things, would allow the installation of surveillance cameras.

A second report, this one from the TNP, recalls that Iran has not yet clarified the origin of traces of artificial uranium in two facilities that the country never declared as part of its atomic program.

Grossi insists that these outstanding issues must be resolved before the agency can classify Iran’s nuclear program as exclusively peaceful.