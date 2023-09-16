This Saturday, Iranian authorities prevented Mahsa Amini’s family from publicly commemorating the first anniversary of her death. a year ago after being arrested for not wearing the Islamic veil properly.

“Amjad Amini is under house arrest,” reported the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), referring to the young woman’s father. died at the age of 22 in a health center after having passed through police stations.

“Security forces prevent him from visiting the grave of his daughter Jina Mahsa Amini on the anniversary of her murder.”“added the organization opposed to the Iranian regime.

IHR indicated that the young woman’s family home is “surrounded by military forces” in the city of Saqez, in Iranian Kurdistan, to prevent them from leaving the house to carry out a religious ceremony to commemorate his death.

(Also read: At least 10 injured after an explosion in a nightclub in Lima, Peru)

This morning, Amini’s father was detained for a few hours to warn him not to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of his daughter, reported IHR.

The official Iranian agency, IRNA, denied the arrest of Amjad Amini and stated that the news about his arrest is aimed at “inciting the population to protest.”

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread throughout the world.

Iranian security forces have also imposed tight restrictions on the Aichi cemetery, where Amini is buried. where the protests began the day after his death, on September 16, 2022.

For his part, the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí met with relatives of members of the security forces who died in the protests, IRNA reported this Saturday.

Amini’s death sparked strong protests shouting “women, life, freedom” that for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and which died out after a repression that caused 500 deaths, thousands of arrests and in which seven protesters were executed. , one of them in public.

(You may be interested in: Everything you need to know about the deadly virus that worries India: what is it about?)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi while speaking with relatives of some members of the Iranian security forces who died in the protests. See also Citizen of Uzbekistan Alexander Lee Photo: EFE/ IRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

On the anniversary of his death, Iranian authorities have deployed strong security measures on the streets of Tehran and other cities, including motorized riot police, to prevent new protests.

(Keep reading: Details of Silvina Luna’s autopsy revealed: ‘She had no muscle mass in her buttocks’)

Added to this is that in recent weeks the Iranian authorities have intensified warnings and arrests of activists and journalists to silence demands for freedoms.

Dozens of relatives of those killed in the demonstrations have suffered arbitrary arrests, restrictions on holding peaceful meetings in places where graves are located and the destruction of tombstones, Amnesty International (AI) has denounced.

*With EFE