A poster showing the image of Mahsa Amini is erected during protests that took place in Mexico in 2022 | Photo: EFE/Mário Guzmán

Iranian authorities prevented the family of Mahsa Amini – a young woman who died in 2022 after being detained for not wearing the Islamic veil – from leaving the country to receive the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought from the European Parliament, in France.

The parents of the deceased young woman and her brother were prevented from boarding a plane bound for Paris, on Friday night (08). Authorities confiscated family members’ passports to prevent them from leaving the country.

The young woman’s death sparked several protests that for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and only disappeared after a repression that led to 500 deaths and the arrest of 22,000 people. Eight protesters were executed, one of them in public.

In October, the European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the “Women, Life and Freedom” movement, which protested against Iranian laws that discriminate against women.

The prize, worth 50 thousand euros, is an extraordinary contribution to the protection of freedom of thought and is the highest honor paid by the European Union to work in the field of human rights. The handover ceremony will take place on the 13th, at the Chamber of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg.