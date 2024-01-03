President Ebrahim Raisi said that those responsible will be identified and punished; at least 103 people died on the country's commemorative date

The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, said this Wednesday (2.Jan.2023) that those responsible for the explosions in the city of Kerman that killed at least 103 people will be “identified and punished” is that “the enemies of the Iranian nation” cannot affect the country's security.

In a statement, the country's head of state said that the attacks during the anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani show the inhumanity of behavior “anti-Iranian”. He later spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to the state news agency. Go to.

“The enemies of the Iranian nation think they can achieve their illegitimate goals with terror, but the Iranian nation has proven that these crimes cannot cause a disruption to its cohesion, security and strategy.”

According to the news agency, the explosions were recorded in streets leading to the Golzar Shohada cemetery, where Soleimani is buried. The 1st took place 700 meters from the general's tomb. The 2nd was 1 km away.

The injured were treated by ambulances and rescue teams from the Red Crescent, a branch of the Red Cross that operates in the Middle East. Hospitals and medical centers were mobilized.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and the deputy governor of Kerman province, Rahman Jalali, called the explosions a “terrorist act.” So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Raisi canceled a trip he had to Turkey to follow the investigations into the acts. Erdogan expressed condolences to the Iranian president. In Brazil, the Ministry of External Relations issued a note condemning the “act of terrorism”.